Sergachev (undisclosed) blocked seven shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Sergachev sustained an injury in the preseason, but he was always expected to play in the regular-season opener. That proved true, and he made his mark defensively, though he was also on the ice for both of the Rangers' non-power-play tallies. The 24-year-old blueliner is expected to cover most of the void left from the trade of Ryan McDonagh to the Predators in the offseason, so expect Sergachev to be a fixture in the Lightning's top four on defense. He put together a solid campaign last year with 38 points, 149 shots on net, 139 hits, 123 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating, providing decent category coverage for fantasy managers, and those numbers should go up with a larger role.