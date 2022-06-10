Sergachev scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5.

Sergachev kept the puck in at the blue line and fired a long-range shot to tie the game late in the second period. He had another blast deflect in off Ondrej Palat with 1:50 left in regulation for the game-winning tally. Prior to Thursday, Sergachev had gone five games without a point. The defenseman has six points, 16 shots on net, 29 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 16 playoff contests.