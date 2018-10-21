Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Five-game scoring streak
Gourde extended his point streak to five games and seven points Saturday with a goal and assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.
We were worried that Gourde would have a hard time replicating last year's success given the depth of the Bolts' lineup. But here he is putting up points. Gourde has three goals and four assists on his current streak and should be active in your lineup.
