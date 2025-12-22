Sergachev notched two assists, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Sergachev had a hand in goals by Alex Kerfoot and Clayton Keller, with the latter's tally being the game-winner in overtime. The 27-year-old Sergachev continues to offer strong offense from the blue line. He's picked up a goal and eight helpers over 12 contests in December, and he's at 25 points, 81 shots on net, 65 blocks, 24 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 38 appearances this season.