Sergachev scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Sergachev has sharpened his game in his last four outings; he has five points (one goal, four assists), five shots and six PIM in that span. He has 37 points (eight goals, 29 points) and sits in a tie with Jacob Chychrun for 12th overall in league scoring from the blue line.

