Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Five points in last four games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sergachev scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Panthers.
Sergachev has sharpened his game in his last four outings; he has five points (one goal, four assists), five shots and six PIM in that span. He has 37 points (eight goals, 29 points) and sits in a tie with Jacob Chychrun for 12th overall in league scoring from the blue line.
More News
-
Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Three helpers in Saturday's win•
-
Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Puts away goal Sunday•
-
Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Three points in rout of Isles•
-
Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Deposits goal Monday•
-
Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Contributes two helpers•
-
Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Goal, assist in win•