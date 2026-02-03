Sergachev scored a power-play goal in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Sergachev gave Utah a 3-1 lead midway through the second period with a slap shot, and that was his fourth goal since the beginning of January. The 27-year-old blueliner has been one of the most productive defencemen for Utah of late, tallying 12 points (four goals, eight assists), 26 shots on goal and 23 blocked shots in 16 appearances since the beginning of January.