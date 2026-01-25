Sergachev picked up three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

The 27-year-old blueliner put together his first multi-point performance since Jan. 1, helping to set up tallies by Clayton Keller and Kailer Yamamoto in the second period and Barrett Hayton in the third. Sergachev has looked very good since Christmas, and over the last 12 games he's delivered three goals and 11 points with 21 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating.