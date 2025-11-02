Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok: Gets empty-netter in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarnkrok scored an empty-net goal, added two PIM and levied three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.
Jarnkrok briefly had to leave the game after taking a shot off the lower body, but the 34-year-old was able to return. He was just coming back from a two-game absence due to a different lower-body issue. He's now at four goals, 11 shots on net, six hits, four PIM and a minus-4 rating over nine appearances this season. Jarnkrok's steady defensive play makes him a good fit for the bottom six, but he probably won't score consistently enough to help in many fantasy formats.
