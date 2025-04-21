Jarnkrok managed an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Senators in Game 1.

Jarnkrok helped out on Oliver Ekman-Larsson's opening goal at 7:09 of the first period. The 33-year-old Jarnkrok has a helper in three straight contests while sticking in a fourth-line role. The veteran forward was limited to 19 regular-season appearances, earning seven points, nine shots on net, 15 hits and nine blocked shots. He's not expected to be a major factor on offense as long as he's confined to the bottom six.