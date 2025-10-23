Maple Leafs' Dakota Mermis: Back in NHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mermis was recalled from AHL Toronto on Thursday.
Mermis was held without a point in two AHL games this season before his recall. He will likely be the Maple Leafs sixth or seventh defenseman while Chris Tanev is out of action with an upper-body injury, depending on whether head coach Craig Berube decides to go with Philippe Myers or Mermis on the blue line.
