Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Between pipes Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll will defend the home net versus Ottawa on Saturday, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Woll is 13-8-4 with two shutouts, a 2.92 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 26 appearances this season. Woll stopped 26 of 31 shots Dec. 27 in his only start versus Ottawa, coming out victorious 7-5. The Senators are generating 3.26 goals per game this season, 13th in the NHL.
