Woll will defend the road net against Vancouver on Saturday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Woll has lost his last five outings (0-3-2) while allowing 22 goals on 169 shots. He has gone 11-7-4 this campaign with a 3.01 GAA, a 906 save percentage and two shutouts through 23 appearances. Vancouver sits 30th in the league with 2.57 goals per game this season.