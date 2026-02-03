Woll stopped 28 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Woll was beaten twice over a 2:31 span in the second period, but Toronto provided him enough support on offense to hand him a second straight win -- something he hadn't achieved since a three-game winning run between Jan. 6 and Jan. 12. Woll has posted uneven numbers since the calendar flipped to 2026, going 5-3-3 with a 3.36 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 12 appearances. Fantasy managers will have to wait to see Woll on the net once again since Anthony Stolarz will get the start against the Oilers on Tuesday.