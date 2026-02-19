Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Unable to practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll (flu) missed practice Thursday.
Woll won his last two starts prior to the Olympic break, raising his record to 13-7-4 with a 2.92 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 25 appearances this season. He is expected to be ready to go Wednesday when the Maple Leafs return to action in Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Earns win vs. Calgary•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Slated to start Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Snaps five-game losing streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Where-o-where will help come from?•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Back in action Tuesday•