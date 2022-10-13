Murray yielded the game-winner with 19 seconds to play Wednesday as the Canadiens edged the Maple Leafs 4-3.

Murray, who was acquired from the Senators last July, earned the starting nod thanks to a strong preseason. Murray is coming off an injury-plagued season in which he earned just five wins in 20 starts and spent time in the minors. Among his saves, Murray stopped Alexander Kerfoot's first career penalty shot at 2:40 of the second period, keeping tied at 2-2. The two-time Stanley Cup champion likely will continue to share starting duties with another newcomer, Ilya Samsonov.