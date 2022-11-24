Murray will guard the visiting cage against Minnesota on Friday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Murray was great Wednesday as he turned aside 34 of 35 New Jersey shots in a 2-1 victory. Murray is 3-1-1 with a 2.41 GAA and a .926 save percentage. He will take on the Wild, who have averaged 2.84 goals per game, tied for 23rd in the NHL.