Murray will guard the visiting cage against Minnesota on Friday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Murray was great Wednesday as he turned aside 34 of 35 New Jersey shots in a 2-1 victory. Murray is 3-1-1 with a 2.41 GAA and a .926 save percentage. He will take on the Wild, who have averaged 2.84 goals per game, tied for 23rd in the NHL.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Sharp in third win•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Starting Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Starting versus Buffalo•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Second straight outstanding game•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Gets Thursday's start•
-
Maple Leafs' Matt Murray: Collects first win as Leaf•