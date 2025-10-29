Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Continues offensive excellence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knies had two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.
Knies has five points, including three helpers, in his last two games, which gives him 13 points (four goals, nine assists) and 27 shots in 10 games overall. He sits tied with John Tavares for second on team scoring so far.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Two apples keep doctor away•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Three-game, six-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Second in team scoring so far•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: First goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Locked in with Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Ready to rock•