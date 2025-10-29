default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Knies had two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Knies has five points, including three helpers, in his last two games, which gives him 13 points (four goals, nine assists) and 27 shots in 10 games overall. He sits tied with John Tavares for second on team scoring so far.

More News