Knies grabbed an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Yes, it was on John Tavares' empty-net goal. But a guy has to start somewhere. It was Knies' first point in five games and just his second (two assists) in nine contests. He has just two goals in his last 19 games. Knies has been a playmaker most of this season, and he has just seven goals an 23 assists in 33 games. The Leafs top players have been in deep slumps for that last while, and Knies has not been immune to it himself. He has continued to pound out hits (83), so when he's scoring, he's one of the rare all-rounders in fantasy.