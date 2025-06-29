Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Locked in with Leafs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knies has signed a six-year, $46.5 million contract extension with the Maple Leafs, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
A big bit of business gets done before free agency for the Leafs, locking up Knies, a breakout star this past season who would have been offer-sheet eligible on July 1, long-term. The 22-year-old had 29 goals and 29 assists in 78 games last season, and he finished the season as the top-line left wing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. With Marner likely headed elsewhere this offseason, more of the offensive load will fall on Knies, who will look to continue his ascension toward superstardom and one of the faces of the Leafs franchise.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Ready to rock•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Status uncertain for Game 7•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Two points in Game 3 loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Pots winner in Game 1•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Nets third goal this postseason•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Another power-play snipe•