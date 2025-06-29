Knies has signed a six-year, $46.5 million contract extension with the Maple Leafs, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

A big bit of business gets done before free agency for the Leafs, locking up Knies, a breakout star this past season who would have been offer-sheet eligible on July 1, long-term. The 22-year-old had 29 goals and 29 assists in 78 games last season, and he finished the season as the top-line left wing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. With Marner likely headed elsewhere this offseason, more of the offensive load will fall on Knies, who will look to continue his ascension toward superstardom and one of the faces of the Leafs franchise.