Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: On career pace
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knies put up two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to Los Angeles on Thursday.
Knies continues to pace toward a career season. He has 22 points, including 17 assists, in 18 games this season. He also has 42 shots. Knies is flirting with a 100-point pace, even with Auston Matthews (lower body) scuffling this season.
