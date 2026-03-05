Knies scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.

Knies is filling a middle-six role currently, so he is unlikely to be a major factor on offense. That said, he still has a spot on the first power-play unit, so there is upside to his game. He's produced 16 goals, 50 points, 114 shots on net, 120 hits and a minus-15 rating through 59 appearances this season.