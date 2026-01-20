default-cbs-image
Knies (lower body) is playing in Monday's home game against the Wild, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Knies didn't participate in line rushes during warmups after being listed as a game-time decision, but he'll ultimately be in the lineup Monday. The left-shot winger will skate on the second line with Matias Maccelli and John Tavares. Jacob Quillan is set to be a healthy scratch versus Minnesota.

