Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Suiting up against Wild
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knies (lower body) is playing in Monday's home game against the Wild, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Knies didn't participate in line rushes during warmups after being listed as a game-time decision, but he'll ultimately be in the lineup Monday. The left-shot winger will skate on the second line with Matias Maccelli and John Tavares. Jacob Quillan is set to be a healthy scratch versus Minnesota.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Game-time decision•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Produces pair of helpers•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Nifty tip stands as game-winner•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Five-game, seven-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Four-game, six-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Strikes on power play•