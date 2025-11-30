Knies had two assists in a 7-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Knies is on a three-game, four-point (one goal, three assists) scoring streak since his return from injury, and his 26 points, including 20 helpers, in 22 games put him in an eight-player tie for 29th overall in the NHL. Knies has elevated his game in a big way this season, and he continues to lay hits (57) which elevates his value in a lot of formats.