default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Knies (lower body) will miss Thursday's tilt against Columbus, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Knies is set to miss his second straight game. He has five goals and 22 points in 19 appearances in 2025-26. With Auston Matthews also out, Bobby McMann and Max Domi are serving in the top six.

More News