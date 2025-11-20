Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Unavailable Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knies (lower body) will miss Thursday's tilt against Columbus, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Knies is set to miss his second straight game. He has five goals and 22 points in 19 appearances in 2025-26. With Auston Matthews also out, Bobby McMann and Max Domi are serving in the top six.
