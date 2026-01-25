McDavid scored twice on nine shots, added three assists and went plus-5 in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Capitals.

McDavid factored on the last two goals of Evan Bouchard's hat trick, then scored a power-play tally and assisted on a Zach Hyman equalizer as the teams traded goals in the third period. McDavid got loose on a breakaway in overtime and took the win for the Oilers with his second tally. Prior to Saturday, he had gone seven games without scoring, though he had seven assists in that span. McDavid is the first player to reach the 90-point mark this season, doing so with 32 goals and 58 helpers over 53 appearances. He's added 38 power-play points, 200 shots on net and a plus-10 rating. Games like this aren't quite routine for McDavid, but he can pull one out of his hat every once in a while.