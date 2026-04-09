McDavid scored three goals on eight shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

McDavid's first goal and first two assists all came on the power play. He added a pair of even-strength tallies in the second period to complete the hat trick and his third five-point performance of the season. The 29-year-old superstar created some space between himself and the NHL's second-highest scorer, Nikita Kucherov -- the gap is now six points, though Kucherov's missed time gives him the edge in points per game. McDavid is up to 47 goals, 133 points, 297 shots on net and a plus-16 rating over 79 appearances. It's the second-best campaign of his career, and he could take a run at securing his second 50-goal campaign as well over the Oilers' last three games.