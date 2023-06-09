Ekblad produced an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Ekblad helped out on Matthew Tkachuk's game-tying goal late in the third period. This was just Ekblad's second assist in seven games since the start of the Eastern Conference Finals. The 27-year-old defenseman hasn't been as big of a contributor from the blue line as usual with seven points in 18 playoff appearances. He's added 24 shots on net, 31 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating.