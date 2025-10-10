default-cbs-image
Marchand scored a goal Thursday in a 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

He put the Panthers ahead for good at 2:19 of the third when he sent a shot through traffic from the left point that went over Dan Vladar's left shoulder. Marchand already has 10 shots in two games this season after putting up just 19 in 10 games with the kitties last year.

