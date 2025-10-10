Panthers' Brad Marchand: Gets game winner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchand scored a goal Thursday in a 2-1 win over Philadelphia.
He put the Panthers ahead for good at 2:19 of the third when he sent a shot through traffic from the left point that went over Dan Vladar's left shoulder. Marchand already has 10 shots in two games this season after putting up just 19 in 10 games with the kitties last year.
More News
-
Panthers' Brad Marchand: Finalizing six-year deal•
-
Panthers' Brad Marchand: Tallies twice in Game 5 win•
-
Panthers' Brad Marchand: Plays hero in Game 2•
-
Panthers' Brad Marchand: Nets goal on power play•
-
Panthers' Brad Marchand: Deals helper in Game 5•
-
Panthers' Brad Marchand: Tacks on goal in win•