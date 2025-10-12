Marchand scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

The veteran pest opened the scoring early in the first period before helping to set up Aaron Ekblad for what proved to be the game-winner in the second. Marchand's contributions have taken on added importance with Matthew Tkachuk (groin) out for a couple months and Aleksander Barkov (knee) likely done for the season, and he's stepped up with two goals and three points in the Panthers' first three games.