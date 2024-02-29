Verhaeghe (upper body) is good to play Thursday versus Montreal, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Verhaeghe exited Tuesday's 3-2 win over Buffalo after being stuck in the face by the puck, but he won't miss a full contest due to the incident. He has 30 goals and 61 points in 59 outings in 2023-24. Verhaeghe is set to play on the top line alongside Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart.