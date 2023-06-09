Verhaeghe scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Verhaeghe gave the Panthers their first ever win in a Stanley Cup Finals game with his tally 4:27 into overtime. He also set up Matthew Tkachuk's game-tying goal in the third period. Prior to Thursday, Verhaeghe had been limited to one assist over his last five contests. He's at seven tallies, 10 helpers, 52 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 19 playoff appearances.