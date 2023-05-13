Verhaeghe scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the Panthers' second-round series.

Both points for the 27-year-old came in the first period, as Verhaeghe continued a remarkable playoff run that has helped Florida advance to the Eastern Conference Finals against Carolina. Over his last nine games, he's racked up four goals and 11 points, but Friday's helper was his first point on the man advantage since March 23.