Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Back over a point per game

Dadonov scored two goals and added an assist in a 5-2 comeback victory over the Sabres on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old fueled the Panthers comeback, picking up all three of his points in the third period. He capped off his night and the Panthers' victory with an empty-net goal. With this performance, Dadonov is back to averaging more than a point per game with 16 goals and 33 points in 32 contests.