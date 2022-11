DeSmith made 37 saves in a 4-1 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

It was his first start since last Sunday when he was evaluated for an upper-body injury after making 29 saves in a win over Chicago. The loss wasn't on DeSmith -- his teammates came out flat in the first and the Pens were outshot 17-5 in the first period alone and outplayed most of the night. DeSmith is now 3-5-1 with a 3.00 GAA and .908 save percentage.