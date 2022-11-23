DeSmith (upper body) will dress as the backup goalie Wednesday against Calgary, Penguins team reporter Michelle Crechiolo reports.
DeSmith is fine after being held out of Tuesday's practice as a precaution. Tristan Jarry will be between the pipes for Wednesday's contest. DeSmith will probably get a start during Pittsburgh's back-to-back this weekend.
