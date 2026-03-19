Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Another three-point performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karlsson scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
The veteran blueliner is one of the hottest players in the NHL right now. Karlsson has delivered back-to-back three-point efforts, and he has six multi-point performances through 10 games in March, racking up five goals and 16 points on the month. Wednesday's outburst pushed him across the 50-point plateau for the season (nine goals and 52 points), the third straight campaign he's reached that level with the Penguins.
More News
-
Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Three-point game in win•
-
Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Supplies pair of helpers•
-
Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Two helpers in OT win•
-
Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Tallies in shootout loss•
-
Penguins' Erik Karlsson: Climbing all-time defensemen point list•