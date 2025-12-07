Brunicke was recalled from his conditioning loan with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.

Brunicke had three assists in five outings during his stint with Pittsburgh's top minor-league affiliate. He has one goal, eight shots on net, 13 blocked shots and four hits in nine NHL appearances this season. Brunicke will be an option for Sunday's game against Dallas, but it's unclear if he will be in the lineup.