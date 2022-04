Beaulieu (lower body) took the ice with his teammates for the first time Tuesday, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Beaulieu hasn't played since early March when he was with the Jets due to his lower-body injury. Even once cleared to play, the 29-year-old defenseman is far from a lock for the lineup, though his 6'2" frame could see him pressed into service in a third-pairing role in order to give the Penguins more size.