Skjei notched an assist in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins.

Skjei has a helper in each of his last two games, the first time all year he's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive outings. The 31-year-old set up Steven Stamkos' game-winning goal in overtime. On the year, Skjei has six assists, 26 shots on net, 14 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 19 appearances.