Predators' Brady Skjei: Posts helper in overtime
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skjei notched an assist in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins.
Skjei has a helper in each of his last two games, the first time all year he's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive outings. The 31-year-old set up Steven Stamkos' game-winning goal in overtime. On the year, Skjei has six assists, 26 shots on net, 14 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 19 appearances.
More News
-
Predators' Brady Skjei: Nabs assist in loss•
-
Predators' Brady Skjei: Garners power-play helper•
-
Predators' Brady Skjei: Dishes three apples in OT victory•
-
Predators' Brady Skjei: Strikes on power play in loss•
-
Predators' Brady Skjei: Nets goal Tuesday•
-
Predators' Brady Skjei: Bags power-play assist in loss•