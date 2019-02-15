Predators' Brian Boyle: Scores first goal as Predator
Boyle's 14th goal of 2018-19 turned out to be the game winner in a 3-1 win over the Canadiens on Thursday.
In just his fifth game with Nashville, Boyle found the back of the net, giving him 14 goals and 20 points in 52 games this season. With a mere five points since Jan. 2, the veteran forward doesn't stand to add very much to your fantasy roster.
