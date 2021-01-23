Jarnkrok (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 18 on Friday according to the NHL's media site.
While Jarnkrok was considered day-to-day by head coach John Hynes, his placement on injured reserve means he'll miss both upcoming games against the Stars on Friday and Sunday. The 29-year-old will be eligible to return as soon as Tuesday against Chicago. Yakov Trenin is expected to replace him in the lineup for Friday's contest.
