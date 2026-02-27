Predators' Juuse Saros: Backing up Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saros (not injury related) will back up Justus Annunen for Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros was considered questionable to suit up, but it doesn't appear that he'll be hampered coming out of his time with Finland at the Olympics. The 30-year-old seems likely to start Saturday in Dallas.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Game-time call versus Hawks•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Strong outing in bronze medal game•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Lead slips away in semis•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Facing Canada•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Beaten twice but earns OT win•