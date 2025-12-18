Saros stopped 33 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Saros' three-game winning streak was snapped with this effort. The Hurricanes were working their system well and directed a lot of pucks on net, and Saros was unable to keep up in the third period. The netminder is now 12-11-3 with a 2.95 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 26 appearances. He's been trending in the right direction lately, but fantasy managers may want to stay selective with when to put him in their lineups. The Predators have a back-to-back coming up this weekend, with home games versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday and the Rangers on Sunday.