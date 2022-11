Saros turned aside 29 of 33 shots during a 5-4 victory over the visiting Islanders.

Saros, who was coming off consecutive one-goal victories, entered Thursday with 66 saves on his previous 68 shots. The 27-year-old netminder captured his third-straight one-goal win Thursday, despite surrendering at least four goals for the fifth time this season. Saros (6-6-1) also benefitted from the Islanders' skaters striking five posts. The Predators are 6-0-2 in their past eight matchups with the Islanders.