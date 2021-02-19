Saros stopped 19 of 21 shots in a 3-0 loss to Columbus on Thursday.

Saros was victimized by a flukey bounce on the first goal. Cam Atkinson unleashed a shot from the right faceoff circle that was blocked by a sliding Nashville defenseman, but the puck ricocheted up and over Saros before he could locate it. The second goal was a long Max Domi one-timer from along the side boards. Saros has sputtered in the month of February, winning just once in five appearances (four starts) with an .833 save percentage.