Saros stopped 23 of 26 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

Saros bounced back from his ugly outing against the Sabres on Tuesday, where he allowed four goals on 19 shots faced. Saros has been reliable of late in terms of wins, as he's gone 3-1-0 over his last four outings, but a deeper look into his numbers suggests he's not been a solid option between the pipes in most formats. He's allowed at least three goals in four outings in a row and has posted a 3.31 GAA, as well as an .891 save percentage, in nine appearances since the beginning of January.