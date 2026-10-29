Saros will defend the home crease in Thursday's clash against the Capitals, per Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean.

Saros hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 13, but he's only been able to win one of his four appearances during that time. The 31-year-old netminder currently holds a 3-2-4 record, a 2.82 GAA and a .906 save percentage across nine outings this season. He's often kept the Predators in games this season and commands the opportunities between the pipes, making him a solid No. 2 fantasy option moving forward. However, he'll have a tricky matchup in Thursday's outing as the Capitals currently rank ninth in the NHL with 3.55 goals per game this season.