Saros will be between the home pipes versus Ottawa on Thursday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Saros was a top-10 goaltender as recently as two seasons ago, but his play since the start of the 2024-25 campaign has been average at best. He is 19-16- with a 3.01 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 38 appearances this season. The Senators are tied for 10th in NHL scoring, generating 3.27 goals per game in 2025-26.