Saros gave up five goals on 21 shots before being replaced by Justus Annunen early in the second period of Monday's 6-5 win over the Blues.

Three St. Louis goals in the first four minutes of the second frame spelled the end for Saros, but the move paid off for Nashville as the home squad somehow rallied from a 5-1 deficit. It still continued a tough stretch for Saros in which he's allowed at least three goals in eight straight outings, going 4-2-1 with a 4.11 GAA and .877 save percentage over that span.