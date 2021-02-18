Saros will tend the road goal for Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The 25-year-old will get his first start since Feb. 9, when he was torched for six goals on just 30 shots against Tampa Bay. Saros has been decent this season, going 3-4-0 along with a 3.65 GAA and .880 save percentage. Saros will get a solid matchup against a Blue Jackets offense only racking up 2.88 goals per contest this season, goo for 18th in the league.